Front-End Developer – Gauteng Midrand

One of the worlds global giants is looking for a Back-end Java Developer to join their team. This forward-thinking monolith is seeking a team player that is familiar with abroad ethics and is consistent is problem solving.
Requirements:
- Sound knowledge using Angular for building frontends
- Very familiar with Test Driven Development
- At least 8 years’ worth of experience using front-end technologies
- Angular, TypeScript, JavaScript, HTML 5, CSS, SASS
- HTML 5, CSS
- User Experience
- Selenium
- (automated) testing of front ends
- Git
- Maven or Jenkins
- Front End Architecture
- Basic knowledge in Java and (JAVA EE)
- Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behaviour in a distributed team
- Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum
- Experience with Continuous Integration and Delivery tools (Jenkins)
- Fit for business purpose mind-set, i.e., the solutions provided must meet the business goals
Responsibilities:
- Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality. SELF STARTER.
- Maintenance
- Working in an integrated Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence, XRay)
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills
- Review and present to Product Owners.
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Development of User training
- Execution of System testing/parallel runs
- System implementation
- System audits/quality assurance
- Management of Penetration Test
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- Willing and able to travel 3 times a year for up to 2 weeks to Munich (Germany)
- Willing to continuously learn.
- Above board work ethics – this is of utmost importance
- Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation
- Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues/users
