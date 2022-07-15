Full Stack Software Developer

Jul 15, 2022

A provider of connected Data Solutions needs a Full Stack Developer to join the team in Pinetown. The company manufactures devices for industrial monitoring and detection and needs a Developer with strong experience in the industry, assisting with developing web-based solutions using various frameworks and languages.
Minimum requirements:

  • BSc / BA / BTech / Diploma in Computer Science, Engineering or related fields

  • 5 years experience in Information Technology

  • Linux

  • Net

  • JavaScript

  • Node

  • C#

  • GIT

  • TDD

  • Angular

  • MS SQL

  • HTML

  • CSS

Duties and responsibilities:

  • Develop web-based software in Node

  • Develop web-based software on the [URL Removed] framework(C# and VB)

  • Develop web services as data layers on the company’s database

  • Develop desktop applications in JAVA for internal use

  • Develop MS SQL, PostgreSQL and MySQL stored procedures

  • Troubleshoot, debug, upgrade and maintain existing software systems and environments eg Linux and Windows

Desired Skills:

  • Linux
  • ASP.NET
  • C#
  • MSSQL
  • Node
  • FULL STACK DEVELOPER

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid and Pension Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position