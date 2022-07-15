Full Stack Software Developer

A provider of connected Data Solutions needs a Full Stack Developer to join the team in Pinetown. The company manufactures devices for industrial monitoring and detection and needs a Developer with strong experience in the industry, assisting with developing web-based solutions using various frameworks and languages.
Minimum requirements:
- BSc / BA / BTech / Diploma in Computer Science, Engineering or related fields
- 5 years experience in Information Technology
- Linux
- Net
- JavaScript
- Node
- C#
- GIT
- TDD
- Angular
- MS SQL
- HTML
- CSS
Duties and responsibilities:
- Develop web-based software in Node
- Develop web-based software on the [URL Removed] framework(C# and VB)
- Develop web services as data layers on the company’s database
- Develop desktop applications in JAVA for internal use
- Develop MS SQL, PostgreSQL and MySQL stored procedures
- Troubleshoot, debug, upgrade and maintain existing software systems and environments eg Linux and Windows
Desired Skills:
- Linux
- ASP.NET
- C#
- MSSQL
- Node
- FULL STACK DEVELOPER
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid and Pension Fund