Full Stack Software Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Pinetown

A provider of connected Data Solutions needs a Full Stack Developer to join the team in Pinetown. The company manufactures devices for industrial monitoring and detection and needs a Developer with strong experience in the industry, assisting with developing web-based solutions using various frameworks and languages.

Minimum requirements:

BSc / BA / BTech / Diploma in Computer Science, Engineering or related fields

5 years experience in Information Technology

Linux

Net

JavaScript

Node

C#

GIT

TDD

Angular

MS SQL

HTML

CSS

Duties and responsibilities:

Develop web-based software in Node

Develop web-based software on the [URL Removed] framework(C# and VB)

Develop web services as data layers on the company’s database

Develop desktop applications in JAVA for internal use

Develop MS SQL, PostgreSQL and MySQL stored procedures

Troubleshoot, debug, upgrade and maintain existing software systems and environments eg Linux and Windows

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Pension Fund

