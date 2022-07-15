Full Stack Software Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Richards Bay

Well established Manufacturing Company is looking for a Full Stack Software Developer based in Richards Bay

Minimum Requirements:

Grade 12 Senior Certificate

Diploma / Degree in Information Technology (Computer Science) or equivalent qualification.

Minimum of 4 years of relevant experience as a developer in database design, web development & API.

Demonstrated strong software process discipline including best-practice design, development, testing, and build/deploy disciplines with the ability to close out projects completely.

Possess good awareness of latest technology & development principals.

Experience in C#, .Net, .Net WebAPI, SQL, JavaScript, PHP, HTML, MS SQL, MYSQL and GitLab.

Proficient in MS Office products.

Solid understanding and expertise on Cross-browser/ functional / performance issues.

Ability to adapt and work on varying assignments and multiple projects.

Demonstrated experience as a project-leader or technical-leader. (advantageous)

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Good understanding of new HTML developments and mobile application developments.

Strong business acumen, ability to quickly pick up the content and business knowledge required, supporting the business through the requirements gathering, design and testing phases

Extensive understanding of project management methodologies

Familiarity with JavaScript frameworks such as Angular JS, React and Amber.

Key Responsibilities:

Achieve business and technical objectives by developing mobile and web applications/solutions, including design, implementation, testing, and support.

Integration and support between new and legacy systems via API/Legacy methods is critical.

Develop and execute unit tests and functional test coverage for assigned coding and

Adhere to defined processes and procedures to ensure the quality of the technical solution.

Prepare for and participate in code reviews as requested.

Thoroughly document code and system changes. (GITLab/Redmine)

Participate as a technical member of a development team

As assigned, assume project or technical lead roles.

Data migration from legacy system to MYSQL / MSSQL databases.

Assisting & implementation of MYSQL / MSSQL database system configuration.

Assist with the definition and implementation of best practice database design and architecture

If you meet the above requirements and wish to apply, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Due to the high volume of applications received, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us within (1) week following your application, please consider your application unsuccessful however your CV will be kept on our database for any other suitable positions

Desired Skills:

Full Stack

Database Design

Web Development

API

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

