IT Support Engineer at Application Technology – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Jul 15, 2022

Current Positions:
Office based Onsite and Remote IT Support Engineer – Norwood JHB (Ref: ATOB001)
Client based Onsite IT Support Engineer – Strijdom Park JHB (Ref: ATCB002)

Minimum Requirements:

  • Matric, A+, N+, MCSE (or equivalent)
  • IT Diploma or other relevant IT qualification will be a bonus
  • SA Citizenship
  • Driver’s license and dependable own vehicle
  • Minimum of three years relevant experience
  • Contactable references

Competencies:

  • Good written and verbal communication skills
  • Pressure resilient
  • Independent
  • Results driven
  • Sense of urgency
  • Proactive

Working Knowledge of:

  • MS Windows and MS Office
  • O365
  • Azure
  • Hardware
  • Networking / WiFi
  • Fortigate
  • General Troubleshooting

Key performance areas will be:

  • Provide first line remote and/or onsite support to clients
  • Respond to and resolve tickets on the helpdesk within stipulated timeframes
  • Servicing, repair, configuration of PCs, servers, and network equipment
  • Rollouts of new installations, network upgrades, projectsWorking Hours:
    Monday to Friday 8am to 5pm (outside these hours when projects are taking place)

Remuneration:
Market related, based on proven work output and abilities

Start Date:
As soon as possible

Desired Skills:

  • A+
  • N+
  • MCSE
  • IT DIPLOMA
  • MS Word
  • MS Office
  • OFFICE 365
  • MS Azure
  • FortiGate

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software
  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

We are looking for versatile and independent IT Support Engineers, who will be responsible for providing support to our clients. It’s a great time to join our dynamic team of IT professionals, in a growing MSP environment.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Monthly Salary

