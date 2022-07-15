IT Support Engineer at Application Technology – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Current Positions:
Office based Onsite and Remote IT Support Engineer – Norwood JHB (Ref: ATOB001)
Client based Onsite IT Support Engineer – Strijdom Park JHB (Ref: ATCB002)
Minimum Requirements:
- Matric, A+, N+, MCSE (or equivalent)
- IT Diploma or other relevant IT qualification will be a bonus
- SA Citizenship
- Driver’s license and dependable own vehicle
- Minimum of three years relevant experience
- Contactable references
Competencies:
- Good written and verbal communication skills
- Pressure resilient
- Independent
- Results driven
- Sense of urgency
- Proactive
Working Knowledge of:
- MS Windows and MS Office
- O365
- Azure
- Hardware
- Networking / WiFi
- Fortigate
- General Troubleshooting
Key performance areas will be:
- Provide first line remote and/or onsite support to clients
- Respond to and resolve tickets on the helpdesk within stipulated timeframes
- Servicing, repair, configuration of PCs, servers, and network equipment
- Rollouts of new installations, network upgrades, projectsWorking Hours:
Monday to Friday 8am to 5pm (outside these hours when projects are taking place)
Remuneration:
Market related, based on proven work output and abilities
Start Date:
As soon as possible
Desired Skills:
- A+
- N+
- MCSE
- IT DIPLOMA
- MS Word
- MS Office
- OFFICE 365
- MS Azure
- FortiGate
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
We are looking for versatile and independent IT Support Engineers, who will be responsible for providing support to our clients. It’s a great time to join our dynamic team of IT professionals, in a growing MSP environment.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Monthly Salary