JAVA Developer

One of the worlds global giants is looking for a Back-end Java Developer to join their team. This forward-thinking monolith is seeking a team player that is familiar with abroad ethics and is consistent is problem solving.

If you meet the requirements below, send your updated CV through and we can get the ball rolling on your application!

Requirements:

Full Stack developer

SQL with DB2, Postgres and Oracle

Kafka

IIB

AWS Cloud (migration of applications to the cloud, deployment on AWS, development on AWS)

Responsibilities:

Solution design involving all stakeholders (Business/Developers/QA).

Design solutions that are scalable, catering for requirements for various international markets (80% standard and 20% customizable), with functionality encapsulated in API’s that can be integrated with legacy/other systems, and frontends that are expandable.

Participate in stand-up’s and meet with end users and other stakeholders and gather requirements.

Analyse and implement new system requirements specifications.

Ensure that all processes are investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.

Propose and review system designs and evaluate alternatives.

Review and present proposals / system solutions to IT Project Lead, DevOps Team, QA Team, and Product Owner / Business team.

Detailed documentation relevant to all stakeholders (Business/Developers/QA).

Assist with generating a work breakdown structure to estimate technical delivery and manage those deliverables with the technical team.

Assist with identifying and mitigating risks on the project.

System testing /parallel runs assist QA in testing systems/solutions.

Troubleshoot technical issues, provide guidance and direction to technical team when required.

Analyse, troubleshoot and fix Production Known Errors.

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards).

Preparation/Updating of user and operation manuals and other Confluence documentation.

User training.

System implementation / deployment & release activities.

Don’t waste time, apply now!

Desired Skills:

AWS

IIB

Kafka

SQL

D2B

Postgres

Oracle

Full stack developer

Java 8

Learn more/Apply for this position