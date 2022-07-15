Java Developer with AWS experience – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a Java Developer with AWS experience.
This position is based in the Johannesburg region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
Essential Skills:
- General AWS experience in the Data Science / big data context.
- Docker, & Kubernetes Experience,
- Expert JAVA developer.
- Agile methodology
- Experience with Quick sight
If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward your latest updated cv, and we will be in contact shortly.
Desired Skills:
- Java Programming
- Core Java
- Java Development
- Java 8
- Spring Framework
- aws
- cloud
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years