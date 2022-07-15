Java Developer with AWS experience – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a Java Developer with AWS experience.

This position is based in the Johannesburg region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills:

General AWS experience in the Data Science / big data context.

Docker, & Kubernetes Experience,

Expert JAVA developer.

Agile methodology

Experience with Quick sight

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward your latest updated cv, and we will be in contact shortly.

Desired Skills:

Java Programming

Core Java

Java Development

Java 8

Spring Framework

aws

cloud

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

