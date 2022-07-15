Java Developer with AWS experience

Jul 15, 2022

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a Java Developer with AWS experience.

This position is based in the Johannesburg region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills:

  • General AWS experience in the Data Science / big data context.
  • Docker, & Kubernetes Experience,
  • Expert JAVA developer.
  • Agile methodology
  • Experience with Quick sight

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward your latest updated cv, and we will be in contact shortly.

Desired Skills:

  • Java Programming
  • Core Java
  • Java Development
  • Java 8
  • Spring Framework
  • aws
  • cloud

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

