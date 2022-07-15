Junior Network Administrator at South Africa

Company description:

Imperial is an African focused provider of integrated market access and logistics solutions. With a focus on the following key industries – healthcare, consumer, automotive, chemicals, industrial and commodities – we take our clients’ and principals’ products to some of the fastest growing and most challenging markets in the world. As a leading global logistics provider, we seek out and leverage new technology to deliver innovative, end-to-end solutions. Through our significant African footprint and international expertise, and with the support of our 25,000 people, Imperial’s purpose is to connect Africa and the world – and to improve people’s lives with access to quality products and services. Imperial became a wholly owned business of DP World in March 2022. For more information: [URL Removed] * Imperial’s Logistics Africa business, is the leading logistics supplier in South Africa, and one of the largest on the African continent, providing Contract Logistics, Road Freight and Lead Logistics Provider solutions.

* Imperial Logistics International business, has its headquarters in Duisburg, Germany and is responsible for all Group logistics activities (including Contract Logistics and Freight) outside of Africa.

* Imperial’s Market Access business builds complex route-to market solutions that provide principals access to patients and consumers across Africa through comprehensive channel strategies that integrate sourcing, sales, demand generation, distribution, marketing and promotions.

Job Purpose

Monitoring of Network Wan and LAN

Job Outputs

Operational Delivery

• Managing, maintaining, and ensuring the accuracy of the Monitoring Systems

• Generate reports that track service availability and performance of all managed and monitored systems and services.

• Logging of all service outages or interruptions.

• To review general clean-up of ticket queue received either from internal stakeholder or external

• To ensure timely resolution to incident tickets of customers

• To ensure routine follow up with consumers via e-mails, phone calls or chat

• Attend to Network Monitoring System alerts received via email and/or sms

• Log, track and resolve reported network device failures with the assistance of the Network Engineering team

• Escalate network system and connectivity failures timeously.

• Follow up on the status of any logged and escalated outages.

Minimum Qualifications

• IT Diploma or equivalent

• ITIL Foundation

• CCNA

Minimum Experience

• Familiarity with the fundamental principles of SLA

• Attention to detail when creating & updating tickets in a ticketing system

• Experience in working from a ticketing system as part of a larger team will be beneficial

• Friendly presence and helpful attitude while on the phone with customers or among team members

• Be professional and have a sense of urgency

• Understands the importance of regular follow up and status updates to customer and management on issues, complaints, and escalations, and documents these actions in tickets

• Have proven troubleshooting methodology and a desire to solve challenges

Behavioural Competencies

• Independent

• Cultivates good working relationship with peers

• Self-starter • Analytical

Technical Competencies

• Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills

• Strong communication skills

• Strong relationship building skills

• Knowledge of Network Monitoring Systems

Desired Skills:

Network Administration

IT Systems

LAN

WLAN

Learn more/Apply for this position