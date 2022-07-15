Lead Data Engineer at Reverside – Gauteng

  1. Strong Java is critical

    2. Apache Spark will be fantastic if we can have some experience there

    3. Some Kafka experience at least

    4. ELK Stack, mongo DB, SQLNo-SQL experience

    5. Hadoop will be a big +

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
