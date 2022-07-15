Lead Data Engineer at Reverside – Gauteng

- Strong Java is critical
2. Apache Spark will be fantastic if we can have some experience there
3. Some Kafka experience at least
4. ELK Stack, mongo DB, SQLNo-SQL experience
5. Hadoop will be a big +
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
