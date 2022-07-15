MTN in Telkom acquisition talks

MTN is in talks to acquire Telkom SA, but details of the negotiations are still unknown.
The two companies have issued a cautionary statement that reads: “MTN and Telkom SA have entered into discussions in relation to MTN acquiring the entire issued share capital of Telkom in return for shares or a combination of cash and shares in MTN.
“Discussions are at an early stage and there is no certainty that the transaction will be consummated.”
Telkom is a state-owned company, and the national telecommunications carrier, although MTN’s operations are more extensive.
Both companies shares rose on the news.