Project Manager IT at thinkdigital – Gauteng Waterfall

thinkdigital is looking for a skilled Project Manager to oversee all aspects of the delivery of software projects for our customers. This includes managing a team of employees to ensure projects are completed on time and within their specified budgets.
This role is a key liaison between the product, client, technical, vendor, and executive teams. This position develops and executes strategic projects that support thinkdigital’s goals and initiatives.
The project manager needs to be self-motivated as the position will be Hybrid (office/home) or remote. With an opportunity to move abroad.
Requirements:
- Minimum Matric
-
5+ years experience as a PM on large projects dealing with cross-functional teams, complex processes, and multiple technical platforms
-
Must be a team player
- Strong understanding of current technology trends and best practices
-
Experience developing project plans, process diagrams, use cases, functional and technical requirements
-
Good interpersonal skills
-
Excellent verbal and written communication skills and ability to interact with technical and non-technical audiences including vendors, executives, managers, and subject matter experts
-
Strong problem-solving skills – detail-oriented, creative and practical
Responsibilities:
- Planning activities, resource/vendor alignment, and coordinated execution.
- This position requires strong project management capabilities, effective communication and collaboration skills, and the ability to provide insight around potential risks and opportunities, resolve conflict, initiate resolution, and deliver results
- Oversee and ensure a great customer experience
- Building strong relationships with customers and team members, creating a strong team
- Lead the creation of project plans, process flow diagrams, use cases, current/future state diagrams, and coordinating functional and technical requirements with a business analyst.
- Lead cross-functional teams coordinating the successful implementation of projects including and managing timelines, scopes, budgets, communications, quality, issues, risks, critical paths, and resource constraints.
- Monitor and measure project processes and activities to identify and communicate
potential issues, risks or problems in a timely fashion and provide corrective action
options and drive to resolution
- Prepare launch go/no go checklists and create contingency plans
- Where necessary, escalate schedule delays due to issues and risks to the Directors
- When needed, negotiate project priorities and workload with internal stakeholders and team members
- Lead in a learning and collaborative environment
- Perform post-project review and lessons learned
- Keep up to date on current technology trends, technologies, and opportunities.
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Communication
- Planning
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
thinkdigital, a tdglobal business.
thinkdigital is a global business with offices in the Netherlands, the UK, Singapore, and South Africa.
We specialise in digital transformation, partnering with our customers to help them compete and disrupt effectively in the digital economy.
Smart City & PropTech Solutions:
– Mobile Applications (Super Apps)
– Web Applications
– Cloud Platforms
– API Integration
Next Generation Access Control:
– Facial recognition
– License Plate recognition
– Digital onboarding
– Cloud solutions
– API first
Enterprise eCommerce:
– B2B eCommerce
– Marketplaces
– API Integration