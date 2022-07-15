Project Manager IT at thinkdigital

thinkdigital is looking for a skilled Project Manager to oversee all aspects of the delivery of software projects for our customers. This includes managing a team of employees to ensure projects are completed on time and within their specified budgets.

This role is a key liaison between the product, client, technical, vendor, and executive teams. This position develops and executes strategic projects that support thinkdigital’s goals and initiatives.

The project manager needs to be self-motivated as the position will be Hybrid (office/home) or remote. With an opportunity to move abroad.

Requirements:

Minimum Matric

5+ years experience as a PM on large projects dealing with cross-functional teams, complex processes, and multiple technical platforms

Must be a team player

Strong understanding of current technology trends and best practices

Experience developing project plans, process diagrams, use cases, functional and technical requirements

Good interpersonal skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills and ability to interact with technical and non-technical audiences including vendors, executives, managers, and subject matter experts

Strong problem-solving skills – detail-oriented, creative and practical

Responsibilities:

Planning activities, resource/vendor alignment, and coordinated execution.

This position requires strong project management capabilities, effective communication and collaboration skills, and the ability to provide insight around potential risks and opportunities, resolve conflict, initiate resolution, and deliver results

Oversee and ensure a great customer experience

Building strong relationships with customers and team members, creating a strong team

Lead the creation of project plans, process flow diagrams, use cases, current/future state diagrams, and coordinating functional and technical requirements with a business analyst.

Lead cross-functional teams coordinating the successful implementation of projects including and managing timelines, scopes, budgets, communications, quality, issues, risks, critical paths, and resource constraints.

Monitor and measure project processes and activities to identify and communicate

potential issues, risks or problems in a timely fashion and provide corrective action

options and drive to resolution

potential issues, risks or problems in a timely fashion and provide corrective action options and drive to resolution Prepare launch go/no go checklists and create contingency plans

Where necessary, escalate schedule delays due to issues and risks to the Directors

When needed, negotiate project priorities and workload with internal stakeholders and team members

Lead in a learning and collaborative environment

Perform post-project review and lessons learned

Keep up to date on current technology trends, technologies, and opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Communication

Planning

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

thinkdigital, a tdglobal business.

thinkdigital is a global business with offices in the Netherlands, the UK, Singapore, and South Africa.

We specialise in digital transformation, partnering with our customers to help them compete and disrupt effectively in the digital economy.

Smart City & PropTech Solutions:

– Mobile Applications (Super Apps)

– Web Applications

– Cloud Platforms

– API Integration

Next Generation Access Control:

– Facial recognition

– License Plate recognition

– Digital onboarding

– Cloud solutions

– API first

Enterprise eCommerce:

– B2B eCommerce

– Marketplaces

– API Integration

