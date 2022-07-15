In this ever changing and advancing world, there stands one of the leading Innovators in the industry. A company that stands above the rest in many spheres and aspects, a company that is making waves of progress towards the 4th Industrial revolution.
The company currently seeks an SAP ABAP Developer to join onto their team.
Location:
- GautengHybrid work model
Experience:
- 7 years of SAP ABAP experience
Essential Requirements:
- SAP Module Configuration
- Analyse and solve SAP Module issues
- Conduct SAP Module process configuration
- SAP ABAP Development on ECC and S/4HANA
- Data services
- BAPIs
- Eclipse IDE
- SAP Web IDE
- SAP UI5 (simple lists) via Web IDE wizard
- SAP Cloud Platform
- SAP Solution Manager ChaRM
- SAP MM-Purchasing
- SAP Ariba network
- SAP Ariba Guided Buying
- SAP Fiori Lauchpad configuration
- SAP-HCM-Personnel Administration
Key duties to be performed:
- Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document
- ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements)
- Setting up the organization structure of Materials Management and perform all relevant configuration for example Purchase Organisation, Valuation Area Plants, Storage Location and Warehouse structure, etc
- Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing
- Preparation of Master Data templates for various objects like Material Master, Vendor Master, Excise Master, Info-records, Source List and Purchase Orders.
- Integration testing with other modules
- Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing
- Preparing the cut over strategy for MM objects
- Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners
- Go-live preparation and post Go-live support
- Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails
Apply toady and let us get that application across
Desired Skills:
- SAP Configuration
- SAP ABAP Development
- BAPI
- IDoc