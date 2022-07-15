SAP ABAP Developer

Jul 15, 2022

In this ever changing and advancing world, there stands one of the leading Innovators in the industry. A company that stands above the rest in many spheres and aspects, a company that is making waves of progress towards the 4th Industrial revolution.

The company currently seeks an SAP ABAP Developer to join onto their team.

Location:

  • GautengHybrid work model

Experience:

  • 7 years of SAP ABAP experience

Essential Requirements:

  • SAP Module Configuration
  • Analyse and solve SAP Module issues
  • Conduct SAP Module process configuration
  • SAP ABAP Development on ECC and S/4HANA
  • Data services
  • BAPIs
  • Eclipse IDE
  • SAP Web IDE
  • SAP UI5 (simple lists) via Web IDE wizard
  • SAP Cloud Platform
  • SAP Solution Manager ChaRM
  • SAP MM-Purchasing
  • SAP Ariba network
  • SAP Ariba Guided Buying
  • SAP Fiori Lauchpad configuration
  • SAP-HCM-Personnel Administration

Key duties to be performed:

  • Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document
  • ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements)
  • Setting up the organization structure of Materials Management and perform all relevant configuration for example Purchase Organisation, Valuation Area Plants, Storage Location and Warehouse structure, etc
  • Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing
  • Preparation of Master Data templates for various objects like Material Master, Vendor Master, Excise Master, Info-records, Source List and Purchase Orders.
  • Integration testing with other modules
  • Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing
  • Preparing the cut over strategy for MM objects
  • Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners
  • Go-live preparation and post Go-live support
  • Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails

Apply today and let us get that application across

Desired Skills:

  • SAP Configuration
  • SAP ABAP Development
  • BAPI
  • IDoc

