SAP ABAP Developer – Gauteng Midrand

In this ever changing and advancing world, there stands one of the leading Innovators in the industry. A company that stands above the rest in many spheres and aspects, a company that is making waves of progress towards the 4th Industrial revolution.

The company currently seeks an SAP ABAP Developer to join onto their team.

Location:

GautengHybrid work model

Experience:

7 years of SAP ABAP experience

Essential Requirements:

SAP Module Configuration

Analyse and solve SAP Module issues

Conduct SAP Module process configuration

SAP ABAP Development on ECC and S/4HANA

Data services

BAPIs

Eclipse IDE

SAP Web IDE

SAP UI5 (simple lists) via Web IDE wizard

SAP Cloud Platform

SAP Solution Manager ChaRM

SAP MM-Purchasing

SAP Ariba network

SAP Ariba Guided Buying

SAP Fiori Lauchpad configuration

SAP-HCM-Personnel Administration

Key duties to be performed:

Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document

ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements)

Setting up the organization structure of Materials Management and perform all relevant configuration for example Purchase Organisation, Valuation Area Plants, Storage Location and Warehouse structure, etc

Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing

Preparation of Master Data templates for various objects like Material Master, Vendor Master, Excise Master, Info-records, Source List and Purchase Orders.

Integration testing with other modules

Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing

Preparing the cut over strategy for MM objects

Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners

Go-live preparation and post Go-live support

Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails

Apply toady and let us get that application across

Desired Skills:

SAP Configuration

SAP ABAP Development

BAPI

IDoc

Learn more/Apply for this position