Jul 15, 2022

The company currently seeks a SAP Basis Consultant to join onto their team

Location:

  • GautengHybrid work model

Essential skills:

  • Release Management STMS /Charm
  • SAP Basis skills (installation, configuration, and support)
  • SAP HANA experience
  • SAP Charm process
  • Coordinate basis tasks with SAP05 / Linux and other teams
  • All Basis task with SAP05. Check tasks are successfully implemented
  • OS upgrades and changes Linux team. . Check tasks are successfully implemented.
  • ITIL Process
  • Oracle Concepts
  • Linux concepts
  • SAP SP upgrades (SUM process and preparation task)
  • Assist and guide with performance issues
  • System copies / Client copies
  • Understand interfaces and be able to resolve issues
  • SAP EHP upgrade process (SUM)
  • Understand backup and restores processes

Key duties:

  • Planning, managing and co-ordinating of tasks with relevant teams are done with the best quality, on time and accuracy.
  • Ensure your systems are security compliant.
  • Apply Pentest findings to your systems as required.
  • Do capacity management on your system and act on it accordingly.
  • Ensure your systems are on the BMW standard software levels.
  • Work as a team member. Share knowledge and experiences to improve team.
  • Go-live preparation and post Go-live support
  • Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach.
  • Willing and able to travel internationally
  • Cutover planning for hardware and software updates

Desired Skills:

  • SAP Basis
  • SAP K3/K4

