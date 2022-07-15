SAP Basis Consultant – Gauteng Midrand

In this ever changing and advancing world, there stands one of the leading Innovators in the industry. A company that stands above the rest in many spheres and aspects, a company that is making waves of progress towards the 4th Industrial revolution.
The company currently seeks a SAP Basis Consultant to join onto their team
Location:
- GautengHybrid work model
Essential skills:
- Release Management STMS /Charm
- SAP Basis skills (installation, configuration, and support)
- SAP HANA experience
- SAP Charm process
- Coordinate basis tasks with SAP05 / Linux and other teams
- All Basis task with SAP05. Check tasks are successfully implemented
- OS upgrades and changes Linux team. . Check tasks are successfully implemented.
- ITIL Process
- Oracle Concepts
- Linux concepts
- SAP SP upgrades (SUM process and preparation task)
- Assist and guide with performance issues
- System copies / Client copies
- Understand interfaces and be able to resolve issues
- SAP EHP upgrade process (SUM)
- Understand backup and restores processes
Key duties:
- Planning, managing and co-ordinating of tasks with relevant teams are done with the best quality, on time and accuracy.
- Ensure your systems are security compliant.
- Apply Pentest findings to your systems as required.
- Do capacity management on your system and act on it accordingly.
- Ensure your systems are on the BMW standard software levels.
- Work as a team member. Share knowledge and experiences to improve team.
- Go-live preparation and post Go-live support
- Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach.
- Willing and able to travel internationally
- Cutover planning for hardware and software updates
Hurry now and Apply!!
Desired Skills:
- SAP Basis
- SAP K3/K4