SAP Basis Consultant – Gauteng Midrand

The company currently seeks a SAP Basis Consultant to join onto their team

Location:

GautengHybrid work model

Essential skills:

Release Management STMS /Charm

SAP Basis skills (installation, configuration, and support)

SAP HANA experience

SAP Charm process

Coordinate basis tasks with SAP05 / Linux and other teams

All Basis task with SAP05. Check tasks are successfully implemented

OS upgrades and changes Linux team. . Check tasks are successfully implemented.

ITIL Process

Oracle Concepts

Linux concepts

SAP SP upgrades (SUM process and preparation task)

Assist and guide with performance issues

System copies / Client copies

Understand interfaces and be able to resolve issues

SAP EHP upgrade process (SUM)

Understand backup and restores processes

Key duties:

Planning, managing and co-ordinating of tasks with relevant teams are done with the best quality, on time and accuracy.

Ensure your systems are security compliant.

Apply Pentest findings to your systems as required.

Do capacity management on your system and act on it accordingly.

Ensure your systems are on the BMW standard software levels.

Work as a team member. Share knowledge and experiences to improve team.

Go-live preparation and post Go-live support

Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach.

Willing and able to travel internationally

Cutover planning for hardware and software updates

Desired Skills:

SAP Basis

SAP K3/K4

