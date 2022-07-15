SAP Consultant

Talent management is an integral part of any organization, one can go to the lengths and say it is the roots of a company’s success growth structure.

My client is seeking the expertise and skill set of an SAP SuccessFactors Consultant

Location:

GautengHybrid work model

Priority skills:

Recruiting, Learning, Employee Central (Certified advantage)

Operation support experience

SAP HCM knowledge (data model)

SAP SuccessFactors – Compensation & Benefits experience

Key Duties:

SAP SF Operations support (Main responsibility)

Customer interaction

Preparation of test cases and user manuals

Provide System Proposal / System Design Specifications to Technical team for any Customized developments objects

Desired Skills:

SAP SuccessFactors

SAP HCM

