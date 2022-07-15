SAP Consultant – Gauteng Midrand

Talent management is an integral part of any organization, one can go to the lengths and say it is the roots of a company’s success growth structure.
My client is seeking the expertise and skill set of an SAP SuccessFactors Consultant
Location:
- GautengHybrid work model
Priority skills:
- Recruiting, Learning, Employee Central (Certified advantage)
- Operation support experience
- SAP HCM knowledge (data model)
- SAP SuccessFactors – Compensation & Benefits experience
Key Duties:
- SAP SF Operations support (Main responsibility)
- Customer interaction
- Preparation of test cases and user manuals
- Provide System Proposal / System Design Specifications to Technical team for any Customized developments objects
Hurry up and get your application across
Desired Skills:
- SAP SuccessFactors
- SAP HCM