SAP Consultant – Gauteng Midrand

Jul 15, 2022

Talent management is an integral part of any organization, one can go to the lengths and say it is the roots of a company’s success growth structure.

My client is seeking the expertise and skill set of an SAP SuccessFactors Consultant

Location:

  • GautengHybrid work model

Priority skills:

  • Recruiting, Learning, Employee Central (Certified advantage)
  • Operation support experience
  • SAP HCM knowledge (data model)
  • SAP SuccessFactors – Compensation & Benefits experience

Key Duties:

  • SAP SF Operations support (Main responsibility)
  • Customer interaction
  • Preparation of test cases and user manuals
  • Provide System Proposal / System Design Specifications to Technical team for any Customized developments objects

