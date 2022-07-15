Scrum Master Agile at QES

Jul 15, 2022

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Scrum Master to join them on an independent contract basis

IT

All applicants need to be fully vaccinated

Responsibilities

  • The role of the Scrum Master is to support the Scrum team as a team-based servant leader, who coaches, supports, and leads the team in the Scrum framework and Agile philosophy, principles, and practices
  • This role will consistently collaborate with the Product Owner, Scrum team and Organization, protecting the team from outside interference
  • The candidate must be a true leader and support the team in adapting Scrum and driving agility within the project and business

Qualifications and experience

  • Certified Scrum Professional (CSM, PSM or similar recognized certification)
  • Scrum Master experience (2+ years)
  • Atlassian tools (Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket, Bamboo, etc.)
  • Strong technical proficiency and adeptness
  • Complex technical multiple systems integration experience
  • Excellent people and observation skills
  • Strong communicator and relationship builder
  • JDE

Desired Skills:

  • Scrum
  • Agile
  • Jira
  • JDE
  • Scrum Master

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

