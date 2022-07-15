Scrum Master at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Technical Scrum Master to join them on an independent contract basis
IT
All applicants need to be fully vaccinated
Responsibilities
- The role of the Scrum Master is to support the Scrum team as a team-based servant leader, who coaches, supports, and leads the team in the Scrum framework and Agile philosophy, principles, and practices
- This role will consistently collaborate with the Product Owner, Scrum team and Organization, protecting the team from outside interference
- The candidate must be true leader and support the team in adapting Scrum and driving agility within the project and business
Qualifications and experience
- Certified Scrum Professional (CSM, PSM or similar recognized certification)
- Scrum Master experience (3+ years)
- AWS cloud native and / or serverless
- Java SE8++ development (3+ years)
- Atlassian tools (Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket, Bamboo, etc.)
- Strong technical proficiency and adeptness
- Complex technical multiple systems integration experience
- Java Tech Lead experience
- Excellent people and observation skills
- Strong communicator and relationship builder
- Spring boot
- JavaScript
- Docker
- React
- GIT
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- Scrum Management
- Scrum
- Agile
- Java
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric