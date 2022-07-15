Scrum Master at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Technical Scrum Master to join them on an independent contract basis

IT

All applicants need to be fully vaccinated

Responsibilities

The role of the Scrum Master is to support the Scrum team as a team-based servant leader, who coaches, supports, and leads the team in the Scrum framework and Agile philosophy, principles, and practices

This role will consistently collaborate with the Product Owner, Scrum team and Organization, protecting the team from outside interference

The candidate must be true leader and support the team in adapting Scrum and driving agility within the project and business

Qualifications and experience

Certified Scrum Professional (CSM, PSM or similar recognized certification)

Scrum Master experience (3+ years)

AWS cloud native and / or serverless

Java SE8++ development (3+ years)

Atlassian tools (Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket, Bamboo, etc.)

Strong technical proficiency and adeptness

Complex technical multiple systems integration experience

Java Tech Lead experience

Excellent people and observation skills

Strong communicator and relationship builder

Spring boot

JavaScript

Docker

React

GIT

Desired Skills:

Scrum Management

Scrum

Agile

Java

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

