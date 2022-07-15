SCRUM MASTER at Reverside – Western Cape Cape Town

Scrum Master in Cape Town

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

We are looking for Scrum Master Professionals with 3 – 5+ years solid development experience in Agile Methods and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

Requirements:

Support the Product Owner in ensuring right-sized story writing, aligning priorities, and planning sprint iterations.

Coach team members on Agile methods and technical practices (e.g., CI/CD, TDD, etc.)

Track and manage risks and issues of the delivery team.

Track and report on current status of all team members and the delivery.

Facilitating key agile ceremonies, such as daily stand-ups, demos, and retrospectives

Monitor and optimize agile processes and practices

Promote continuous improvement through retrospectives and team learning

Coordinate with other delivery teams, stakeholders, and partners to manage risks, inter dependencies and impediments to the team

Other Skills:

Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

