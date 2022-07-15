Senior Back-End (Full Stack) Developer – Gauteng

We currently have an exciting role for a Senior Back-End (Full Stack) Developer with at least 5 years of experience in Java, Java EE, Spring, Databases – MySQL, Oracle, MongoDB, Spring, Docker, and Tech lead experience (even in an unofficial capacity, this is a major advantage). Comfortable with building integration solutions in heterogeneous technology environments.
This role is office and remote.
Location preference – Johannesburg due to the hybrid nature of the role.
Vaccination policy is still in place and they require all new staff to be vaccinated.
Technical skills
- At least 5 years of experience
- Ability to work with clients in a consulting environment
- Tech lead experience (even in an unofficial capacity, this is a major advantage)
- Java
- Build tools (Maven/Gradle)
- Designing & implementing REST APIs
- Solid understanding of API Authentication & Authorisation concepts and technology
- Experience leveraging API Gateway products
- Java EE / Spring
- Containerisation (Docker)
- Jenkins (CI/CD)
- JUnit (Test Driven Development)
- Databases – MySQL, Oracle, MongoDB
- Comfortable with building integration solutions in heterogeneous technology environments
Mandatory skills required
- Java, Maven, Gradle understanding and working experience
- Understanding of API Authentication & Authorisation concepts and technology
- CI/CD experience
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Java EE
- Spring
- MySQL
- CI/CD
- Docker
- Jenkins