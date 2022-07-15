Senior Back-End (Full Stack) Developer – Gauteng

Jul 15, 2022

We currently have an exciting role for a Senior Back-End (Full Stack) Developer with at least 5 years of experience in Java, Java EE, Spring, Databases – MySQL, Oracle, MongoDB, Spring, Docker, and Tech lead experience (even in an unofficial capacity, this is a major advantage). Comfortable with building integration solutions in heterogeneous technology environments.

This role is office and remote.
Location preference – Johannesburg due to the hybrid nature of the role.
Vaccination policy is still in place and they require all new staff to be vaccinated.
Technical skills

  • At least 5 years of experience

  • Ability to work with clients in a consulting environment

  • Tech lead experience (even in an unofficial capacity, this is a major advantage)

  • Java

  • Build tools (Maven/Gradle)

  • Designing & implementing REST APIs

  • Solid understanding of API Authentication & Authorisation concepts and technology

  • Experience leveraging API Gateway products

  • Java EE / Spring

  • Containerisation (Docker)

  • Jenkins (CI/CD)

  • JUnit (Test Driven Development)

  • Databases – MySQL, Oracle, MongoDB

  • Comfortable with building integration solutions in heterogeneous technology environments

Mandatory skills required

  • Java, Maven, Gradle understanding and working experience

  • Understanding of API Authentication & Authorisation concepts and technology

  • CI/CD experience

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Java EE
  • Spring
  • MySQL
  • CI/CD
  • Docker
  • Jenkins

