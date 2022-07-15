Senior Back-End (Full Stack) Developer

We currently have an exciting role for a Senior Back-End (Full Stack) Developer with at least 5 years of experience in Java, Java EE, Spring, Databases – MySQL, Oracle, MongoDB, Spring, Docker, and Tech lead experience (even in an unofficial capacity, this is a major advantage). Comfortable with building integration solutions in heterogeneous technology environments.

This role is office and remote.

Location preference – Johannesburg due to the hybrid nature of the role.

Vaccination policy is still in place and they require all new staff to be vaccinated.

Technical skills

At least 5 years of experience

Ability to work with clients in a consulting environment

Tech lead experience (even in an unofficial capacity, this is a major advantage)

Java

Build tools (Maven/Gradle)

Designing & implementing REST APIs

Solid understanding of API Authentication & Authorisation concepts and technology

Experience leveraging API Gateway products

Java EE / Spring

Containerisation (Docker)

Jenkins (CI/CD)

JUnit (Test Driven Development)

Databases – MySQL, Oracle, MongoDB

Comfortable with building integration solutions in heterogeneous technology environments

Mandatory skills required

Java, Maven, Gradle understanding and working experience

Understanding of API Authentication & Authorisation concepts and technology

CI/CD experience

Desired Skills:

Java

Java EE

Spring

MySQL

CI/CD

Docker

Jenkins

