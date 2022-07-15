Senior Backend PHP Developer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A global Digital Distribution and Label Services company seeks the coding talents of a Senior Backend PHP Developer with 5+ years’ experience with the latest Symfony framework and Symfony internals. The successful candidate must also have Advanced web development experience with PHP (OOP), Git, MySQL DB (AWS RDS), Amazon S3, Redis, API calls and solid proficiency with Linux, Amazon Web Services, Docker and good knowledge of SOLID, DRY and KISS coding principle. This is a fully Remote role.

REQUIREMENTS:

Advanced all-skills development experience – at least 5 years or more!

Advanced web development in PHP (OOP)

Advanced experience with newest version of Symfony framework and Symfony internals (knowledge level 5+ is a must!)

Advanced knowledge with Git, MySQL DB (AWS RDS), Amazon S3 storage service, memory cache (Redis).

Advanced knowledge with API calls.

Good knowledge of SOLID, DRY and KISS coding principle.

Good experience with Linux, Amazon Web Services and Docker.

Basic knowledge of Frontend Web Development.

Basic knowledge of Design Patterns in PHP.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

