We currently have an exciting role for a Senior Front-end Developer with at least 5 years of experience in Angular Framework, Javascript – React, vanilla Javascript, Test Driven Development, Typescript, HTML5, CSS3, Angular Framework,
Tech Lead experience.
This role is office and remote.
Location preference – Johannesburg due to the hybrid nature of the role.
Vaccination policy is still in place and they require all new staff to be vaccinated.
Technical skills
- At least 5 years of experience
- Ability to work with clients in a consulting environment
- Tech Lead experience (even in an unofficial capacity, this is a major advantage)
- Angular Framework
- Javascript – React, vanilla Javascript, Test Driven Development
- Typescript
- HTML5, CSS3
- Web security standards aware (OWASP)
- Web portal implementation experience (Single Sign On, etc.)
- REST API Integration
- Version Control Systems
Other
- Plan and work jointly with a UX Designer using an Agile methodology
- Self-directed and delivery focused
- Proactive
Mandatory skills required
- Javascript, React, HTML5, CSS3
- Angular Framework experience
- Web & Rest API understanding
- Team Lead Experience
Desired Skills:
- Angular Framework
- Javascript
- HTML5
- CSS3
- UX Designer