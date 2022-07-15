Senior Front End Developer – Gauteng

We currently have an exciting role for a Senior Front-end Developer with at least 5 years of experience in Angular Framework, Javascript – React, vanilla Javascript, Test Driven Development, Typescript, HTML5, CSS3, Angular Framework,

Tech Lead experience.

This role is office and remote.

Location preference – Johannesburg due to the hybrid nature of the role.

Vaccination policy is still in place and they require all new staff to be vaccinated.

Technical skills

At least 5 years of experience

Ability to work with clients in a consulting environment

Tech Lead experience (even in an unofficial capacity, this is a major advantage)

Angular Framework

Javascript – React, vanilla Javascript, Test Driven Development

Typescript

HTML5, CSS3

Web security standards aware (OWASP)

Web portal implementation experience (Single Sign On, etc.)

REST API Integration

Version Control Systems

Other

Plan and work jointly with a UX Designer using an Agile methodology

Self-directed and delivery focused

Proactive

Mandatory skills required

Javascript, React, HTML5, CSS3

Angular Framework experience

Web & Rest API understanding

Team Lead Experience

Desired Skills:

Angular Framework

Javascript

HTML5

CSS3

UX Designer

