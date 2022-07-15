Senior Front End Developer – Gauteng

Jul 15, 2022

We currently have an exciting role for a Senior Front-end Developer with at least 5 years of experience in Angular Framework, Javascript – React, vanilla Javascript, Test Driven Development, Typescript, HTML5, CSS3, Angular Framework,
Tech Lead experience.

This role is office and remote.
Location preference – Johannesburg due to the hybrid nature of the role.
Vaccination policy is still in place and they require all new staff to be vaccinated.
Technical skills

  • At least 5 years of experience

  • Ability to work with clients in a consulting environment

  • Tech Lead experience (even in an unofficial capacity, this is a major advantage)

  • Angular Framework

  • Javascript – React, vanilla Javascript, Test Driven Development

  • Typescript

  • HTML5, CSS3

  • Web security standards aware (OWASP)

  • Web portal implementation experience (Single Sign On, etc.)

  • REST API Integration

  • Version Control Systems

Other

  • Plan and work jointly with a UX Designer using an Agile methodology

  • Self-directed and delivery focused

  • Proactive

Mandatory skills required

  • Javascript, React, HTML5, CSS3

  • Angular Framework experience

  • Web & Rest API understanding

  • Team Lead Experience

Desired Skills:

  • Angular Framework
  • Javascript
  • HTML5
  • CSS3
  • UX Designer

