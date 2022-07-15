NEW VACANCY ALERT!!
Our client in the IT sector has an opportunity available for a Sharepoint Developer to become a part of their team. Position based in Gqeberha – successful candidate to be in a position to work remotely should the need arise.
Duties:
- Deliver high-quality Digital Transformation, Software Development and other solutions on time and within budget
- Assist with Technical Presales, Planning and Implementation, Testing/Quality Assurance, Business/Systems Analysis and Project Management
- Meet goals and targets that are aligned with those of the organisation
- Commit to continuous improvement and ongoing skills development
Requirements:
- Proven track record with 2-5+ years of experience
- BSc, BIT, MSc, MIT or other relevant qualifications
- Microsoft, AWS or other certifications preferred
- Knowledge of and experience with as much of the following as possible is required:
– Development
o SharePoint 2013-2019 & Online Development
o HTML, CSS, JavaScript and TypeScript
o React/Angular
Desired Skills:
- software development
- sharepoint
- IT