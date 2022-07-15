Sharepoint Developer

NEW VACANCY ALERT!!

Our client in the IT sector has an opportunity available for a Sharepoint Developer to become a part of their team. Position based in Gqeberha – successful candidate to be in a position to work remotely should the need arise.

Duties:

Deliver high-quality Digital Transformation, Software Development and other solutions on time and within budget

Assist with Technical Presales, Planning and Implementation, Testing/Quality Assurance, Business/Systems Analysis and Project Management

Meet goals and targets that are aligned with those of the organisation

Commit to continuous improvement and ongoing skills development

Requirements:

Proven track record with 2-5+ years of experience

BSc, BIT, MSc, MIT or other relevant qualifications

Microsoft, AWS or other certifications preferred

Knowledge of and experience with as much of the following as possible is required:

– Development

o SharePoint 2013-2019 & Online Development

o HTML, CSS, JavaScript and TypeScript

o React/Angular

Desired Skills:

software development

sharepoint

IT

