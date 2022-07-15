Sharepoint Developer – Eastern Cape Port Elizabeth

Jul 15, 2022

Our client in the IT sector has an opportunity available for a Sharepoint Developer to become a part of their team. Position based in Gqeberha – successful candidate to be in a position to work remotely should the need arise.
Duties:

  • Deliver high-quality Digital Transformation, Software Development and other solutions on time and within budget

  • Assist with Technical Presales, Planning and Implementation, Testing/Quality Assurance, Business/Systems Analysis and Project Management

  • Meet goals and targets that are aligned with those of the organisation

  • Commit to continuous improvement and ongoing skills development

Requirements:

  • Proven track record with 2-5+ years of experience

  • BSc, BIT, MSc, MIT or other relevant qualifications

  • Microsoft, AWS or other certifications preferred

  • Knowledge of and experience with as much of the following as possible is required:

– Development
o SharePoint 2013-2019 & Online Development
o HTML, CSS, JavaScript and TypeScript
o React/Angular

Desired Skills:

  • software development
  • sharepoint
  • IT

