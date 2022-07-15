Software Engineer

Role: Permanent – Software Engineer – Johannesburg Based – Northern Suburbs. Office based position due to demanding technicalities of the role. If you are a seasoned developer who thrives in a highly technical environment solving complex development challenges, loves working autonomously and coming up with innovative solutions then this could be for you! Oh yes – the company is looking for people who want to grow and develop and has a vested interested in constantly upskilling.

Company: global business supplying GPS tracking and Internet of Things asset tracking devices and software to over 100 countries. The business is currently experience huge growth and are looking to expand the development team. The Head office is based Australia with operations in, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa. The Production and Software hubs are based in South Africa.

The role offers full time secure employment with good career progression and excellent skills development opportunities. They are looking for a full stack technical coder who enjoys learning and working with innovation and new technology and challenging problem solving. The position includes the development on the device management server, application platform and mobile application, including architecture and design. You will be exposed to working with firmware, hardware and across various stacks and cloud infrastructures.

Qualifications and Experience:

University Graduate (Bachelor of Science Degree Electrical Engineering / Information Technology or equivalent is mandatory) with a minimum of 4 – 10 years commercial development experience with the .NET Framework and SQL server. Exposure to diverse systems and technologies will be an advantage.

Advantageous: Technical Certifications (AWS/Azure/MCSD)

Key Performance Areas:

– Design and document software solutions architecture

– Implement software solutions

– Planning and estimation of designs

– Manage the operations of the service offering i.e., monitor, respond & maintain

– Ensure technical infrastructure is in place to support software / services offering in line with business strategy

– Internal support Skills & Experience: – Solid understanding of Object Orientated (OOP) Principles and N-tier architecture

– Web Service and thin client web development using Angular or similar

– SQL Server Database development and design

– Software Testing & Delivery Automation (CI/CD)

-C#, JavaScript, CSS, T-SQL – Cloud development exposure (Microsoft Azure/AWS)

