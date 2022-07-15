Software Engineer

One of the worlds global giants is looking for a Back-end Java Developer to join their team. This forward-thinking monolith is seeking a team player that is familiar with abroad ethics and is consistent is problem solving.
If you meet the requirements below, send your updated CV through
Requirements:
- 4 + years industry experience
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirements organisation
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirements analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
- Development and programming
- Agile methodology and XP
- Java 8 and above
- Java EE
- GraphQL (advantage if known)
- Batch Processing and Scheduling
- OO principles
- JPA
- Design patterns eg: CQRS, Domain Driven Design patters
- TDD
- DevSecOps (Security as part of our development process – to minimise vulnerabilities)
- Angular
- Typescript
- HMTL
- CSS
- Jest testing framework
- Cypress testing framework
- Bitbucket
- Jenkins
- Docker
- GlassFish (Payara)
- REST APIs
- Queues/Topics
- SOAP-based services
- DB2 database
- AWS Technologies (advantage if known)
Responsibilities:
- Managing projects / processes
- Java development and production support of applications
- Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends
