Software Engineer

One of the worlds global giants is looking for a Back-end Java Developer to join their team. This forward-thinking monolith is seeking a team player that is familiar with abroad ethics and is consistent is problem solving.

Requirements:

4 + years industry experience

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case

Planning and monitoring

Eliciting requirements

Requirements organisation

Translating and simplifying requirements

Requirements management and communication

Requirements analysis

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

Assist with identification and management of risks

Development and programming

Agile methodology and XP

Java 8 and above

Java EE

GraphQL (advantage if known)

Batch Processing and Scheduling

OO principles

JPA

Design patterns eg: CQRS, Domain Driven Design patters

TDD

DevSecOps (Security as part of our development process – to minimise vulnerabilities)

Angular

Typescript

HMTL

CSS

Jest testing framework

Cypress testing framework

Bitbucket

Jenkins

Docker

GlassFish (Payara)

REST APIs

Queues/Topics

SOAP-based services

DB2 database

AWS Technologies (advantage if known)

Responsibilities:

Managing projects / processes

Java development and production support of applications

Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

