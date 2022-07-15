Solutions Architect at South Africa – Gauteng Germiston

Company description:

Imperial is an African focused provider of integrated market access and logistics solutions. With a focus on the following key industries – healthcare, consumer, automotive, chemicals, industrial and commodities – we take our clients’ and principals’ products to some of the fastest growing and most challenging markets in the world. As a leading global logistics provider, we seek out and leverage new technology to deliver innovative, end-to-end solutions. Through our significant African footprint and international expertise, and with the support of our 25,000 people, Imperial’s purpose is to connect Africa and the world – and to improve people’s lives with access to quality products and services. Imperial became a wholly owned business of DP World in March 2022. For more information: [URL Removed] * Imperial’s Logistics Africa business, is the leading logistics supplier in South Africa, and one of the largest on the African continent, providing Contract Logistics, Road Freight and Lead Logistics Provider solutions.

* Imperial Logistics International business, has its headquarters in Duisburg, Germany and is responsible for all Group logistics activities (including Contract Logistics and Freight) outside of Africa.

* Imperial’s Market Access business builds complex route-to market solutions that provide principals access to patients and consumers across Africa through comprehensive channel strategies that integrate sourcing, sales, demand generation, distribution, marketing and promotions.

Job description: Purpose Statement

To provide expertise, advice and support based on best practice and industry standards in relation to the development of a multiple technologies tactical strategy, delivery plan and practice formulation, to enable tactical translation and operational implementation. Will also be responsible for analysing, designing, and developing commercially viable end-to-end solutions based on the business specification and requirement aligning with the Enterprise Architecture.

Key Accountabilities

• Responsible for assisting in the establishment of an enterprise architecture practice, focussing on the solution architecture domain, and the adoption of an architecture and standards methodology.

• Manages activities that take place during solution ideation, solution design, and solution implementation.

• Reviews business context for solutions to company challenges as well as defining the vision and requirements for the solution, recommending potential options, (which may include RFIs, RFPs or prototype development), selecting the most optimal option, and the development of a roadmap for the selected solution.

• Communicates the architecture to the stakeholders and collaborates and coordinates with existing domain architects in the formalization and adoption of IT standards and procedures.

• Champions a structured approach to business application solutions

• Directly assists in the development of a solutions architecture program including departmental roadmaps and project portfolios for IT systems architecture.

• Assures solutions not only are a fit for the specific purpose but also closely align with the standards guidelines of technology solutions as set out in the enterprise architecture.

• Influences changes to standards when necessary.

• Assists domain architecture team on solutions management and timing of financial spend for application solutions.

• Supports the architectural aspects of all application projects in peer D&IT portfolios.

• Directs the identification and recommendation of appropriate solutions, upgrades, replacements, or decommissioning options incorporating business and technology productivity, usability, and total cost of ownership

Minimum Qualifications

• Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or equivalent education or work experience

Minimum Skills and Experience

• Minimum of 8 – 10 years of experience related to IT Management or other information technology solutions architecture role

Behavioural Competencies

• Deciding and initiating action

• Ability to work under indirect supervision

• Working with people

• Adhering to principles and values

• Presenting and communicating information

• Analysing

• Creating and innovating

• Formulating strategies and concepts

• Achieving personal work goals and objectives

• Communication skills

• Organizational and time management skills

• Comfortable with ambiguity and time spent outside of comfort zone acquiring new skills

• Flexible in a fast-paced dynamic environment with shifting roles and responsibilities

• Technically creative and open-minded

Technical Competencies

• Proficient budgeting and cost management knowledge and / or skill

• Seasoned change management knowledge and / or skill

• Seasoned creative and innovative thinking knowledge and / or skill

• Seasoned IT architecture knowledge and / or skill

• A solid understanding of modern software development environments

• Systems analysis and design

• Knowledge of software development process and technical skills

• Identifying, testing, and managing risk

• Project management skills

• Broad understanding of information technology topics

Profile description: Imperial is an African focused provider of integrated market access and logistics solutions. With a focus on the following key industries – healthcare, consumer, automotive, chemicals, industrial and commodities – we take our clients’ and principals’ products to some of the fastest growing and most challenging markets in the world. As a leading global logistics provider, we seek out and leverage new technology to deliver innovative, end-to-end solutions. Through our significant African footprint and international expertise, and with the support of our 25,000 people, Imperial’s purpose is to connect Africa and the world – and to improve people’s lives with access to quality products and services. Imperial became a wholly owned business of DP World in March 2022. For more information: [URL Removed] * Imperial’s Logistics Africa business, is the leading logistics supplier in South Africa, and one of the largest on the African continent, providing Contract Logistics, Road Freight and Lead Logistics Provider solutions.

* Imperial Logistics International business, has its headquarters in Duisburg, Germany and is responsible for all Group logistics activities (including Contract Logistics and Freight) outside of Africa.

* Imperial’s Market Access business builds complex route-to market solutions that provide principals access to patients and consumers across Africa through comprehensive channel strategies that integrate sourcing, sales, demand generation, distribution, marketing and promotions.

Purpose Statement

To provide expertise, advice and support based on best practice and industry standards in relation to the development of a multiple technologies tactical strategy, delivery plan and practice formulation, to enable tactical translation and operational implementation. Will also be responsible for analysing, designing, and developing commercially viable end-to-end solutions based on the business specification and requirement aligning with the Enterprise Architecture.

Key Accountabilities

• Responsible for assisting in the establishment of an enterprise architecture practice, focussing on the solution architecture domain, and the adoption of an architecture and standards methodology.

• Manages activities that take place during solution ideation, solution design, and solution implementation.

• Reviews business context for solutions to company challenges as well as defining the vision and requirements for the solution, recommending potential options, (which may include RFIs, RFPs or prototype development), selecting the most optimal option, and the development of a roadmap for the selected solution.

• Communicates the architecture to the stakeholders and collaborates and coordinates with existing domain architects in the formalization and adoption of IT standards and procedures.

• Champions a structured approach to business application solutions

• Directly assists in the development of a solutions architecture program including departmental roadmaps and project portfolios for IT systems architecture.

• Assures solutions not only are a fit for the specific purpose but also closely align with the standards guidelines of technology solutions as set out in the enterprise architecture.

• Influences changes to standards when necessary.

• Assists domain architecture team on solutions management and timing of financial spend for application solutions.

• Supports the architectural aspects of all application projects in peer D&IT portfolios.

• Directs the identification and recommendation of appropriate solutions, upgrades, replacements, or decommissioning options incorporating business and technology productivity, usability, and total cost of ownership

Minimum Qualifications

• Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or equivalent education or work experience

Minimum Skills and Experience

• Minimum of 8 – 10 years of experience related to IT Management or other information technology solutions architecture role

Behavioural Competencies

• Deciding and initiating action

• Ability to work under indirect supervision

• Working with people

• Adhering to principles and values

• Presenting and communicating information

• Analysing

• Creating and innovating

• Formulating strategies and concepts

• Achieving personal work goals and objectives

• Communication skills

• Organizational and time management skills

• Comfortable with ambiguity and time spent outside of comfort zone acquiring new skills

• Flexible in a fast-paced dynamic environment with shifting roles and responsibilities

• Technically creative and open-minded

Technical Competencies

• Proficient budgeting and cost management knowledge and / or skill

• Seasoned change management knowledge and / or skill

• Seasoned creative and innovative thinking knowledge and / or skill

• Seasoned IT architecture knowledge and / or skill

• A solid understanding of modern software development environments

• Systems analysis and design

• Knowledge of software development process and technical skills

• Identifying, testing, and managing risk

• Project management skills

• Broad understanding of information technology topics

Desired Skills:

IT Systems

Enterprise Architecture

Domain Architecture

Learn more/Apply for this position