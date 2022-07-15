Systems Analyst at Reverside

- Work closely with IT to identify and analyze core applications and systems in support of IT application rationalization
- Identification and documentation of system functions supported across application and system portfolio
- Development of clear and detailed system analysis related to applications and systems
- Identify opportunities to improve, gain efficiencies, and evolve our systems
- Gather requirements and assess user’s information, reporting and system needs
- Understand system architecture and their internal components or sub-components
- Mapping and documenting internal knowledge of legacy and new systems
- Identifying options for potential solutions and assessing them for both technical and business suitability
- Conducting analysis and preparing specific proposals for modified or replacement systems
- Working closely with colleagues, developers, testers and a variety of end users to ensure technical compatibility and user satisfaction
- Participate in Analysis and Design review sessions
- Identify problems and gaps at the program or system level and recommend alternative solutions
- Recommend system process improvements that increase efficiency and quality of work
- Ensure consistency and the proper level of re usability in the technical design of applications
Desired Skills:
- system analysis
- Investment Industry
- design
- support
- workflow solutions
- XML
- JSON
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]