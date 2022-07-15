Systems Analyst at Reverside – Gauteng Johannesburg

Work closely with IT to identify and analyze core applications and systems in support of IT application rationalization

Identification and documentation of system functions supported across application and system portfolio

Development of clear and detailed system analysis related to applications and systems

Identify opportunities to improve, gain efficiencies, and evolve our systems

Gather requirements and assess user’s information, reporting and system needs

Understand system architecture and their internal components or sub-components

Mapping and documenting internal knowledge of legacy and new systems

Identifying options for potential solutions and assessing them for both technical and business suitability

Conducting analysis and preparing specific proposals for modified or replacement systems

Working closely with colleagues, developers, testers and a variety of end users to ensure technical compatibility and user satisfaction

Participate in Analysis and Design review sessions

Identify problems and gaps at the program or system level and recommend alternative solutions

Recommend system process improvements that increase efficiency and quality of work

Ensure consistency and the proper level of re usability in the technical design of applications

Desired Skills:

system analysis

Investment Industry

design

support

workflow solutions

XML

JSON

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

Website – [URL Removed]

LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position