Systems Analyst at Reverside – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jul 15, 2022

  • Work closely with IT to identify and analyze core applications and systems in support of IT application rationalization

  • Identification and documentation of system functions supported across application and system portfolio

  • Development of clear and detailed system analysis related to applications and systems

  • Identify opportunities to improve, gain efficiencies, and evolve our systems

  • Gather requirements and assess user’s information, reporting and system needs

  • Understand system architecture and their internal components or sub-components

  • Mapping and documenting internal knowledge of legacy and new systems

  • Identifying options for potential solutions and assessing them for both technical and business suitability

  • Conducting analysis and preparing specific proposals for modified or replacement systems

  • Working closely with colleagues, developers, testers and a variety of end users to ensure technical compatibility and user satisfaction

  • Participate in Analysis and Design review sessions

  • Identify problems and gaps at the program or system level and recommend alternative solutions

  • Recommend system process improvements that increase efficiency and quality of work

  • Ensure consistency and the proper level of re usability in the technical design of applications

Desired Skills:

  • system analysis
  • Investment Industry
  • design
  • support
  • workflow solutions
  • XML
  • JSON

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

