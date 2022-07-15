TECHNICAL ASSISTANT – Gauteng Modderfontein AH

TECHNICAL ASSISTANT

CLOSING DATE :29 JULY 2022

LOCATION: Modderfontein

POSITION TYPE Permanent

CLOSING DATE 29 July 2022

SALARY :R 884 260 Per Annum CTC.

TO APPLY:

Update your CV in detail and send to ATTENTION: SHASHI PREMRAJ Ref shashi@mployglobal

CONTACT:

For email address WHATSAPP CALLS AND MESSAGES ONLY to the Cell phone number listed in the REF above.

QUALIFICATIONS”

– Certified CA(SA) – Chartered Accountant of South Africa

EXPERIENCE

1-year post article experience

Completed Articles – practical experience in auditing environment

Working knowledge of auditing, assurance and ethics standards

Good knowledge of legislation affecting auditors

Experience of working in an auditing environment / exposure as manager of audit engagements and application of audit methodologies and ethics requirements inpractice

Working knowledge of IAASB Standards and the IRBA Code of Conduct

An interest in writing, and good writing skills, of technical matters.

JOB DUTIES /RESPONSIBILITIES

To co-ordinate and manage the Committee for Auditing Standards (CFAS),Committee for Auditor Ethics (CFAE), CFAS Standing Committees and Task Groups’ projects flowing out of these meetings, including preparation of minutes to record technical aspects affecting projects in the development of auditing and assurance pronouncements.

To research technical aspects and prepare analysis of relevant information for projects as input for the CFAS, CFAE, CFAS Standing Committees and Task Groups’ projects.

To keep up to date with new developments in relevant international and local auditing, assurance and ethics standards and legislation.

To assist Task Groups with research and drafting of comments on proposed local and international standards, consultation papers and draft legislation. This may include comment letters to the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board (IAASB)/ International Ethics Standards Boards of Accountants (IESBA) / International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).

To provide secretariat services to the CFAS, CFAE, CFAS Standing Committeesand Task Groups, and to staff of the Standards Department.

To develop and maintain productive relationships with both internal and external stakeholders.

To respond to technical queries from committees, task groups, practitioners and the general public.

To contribute to and draft publications and reports such as News, and the Audit Quality Indicators annual report.

Have an international voice. Pursue relationships with international counterparts in other professional bodies and regulators.

To prepare for and attend meetings as Standards representative; to actively

contribute to the conversation; to share relevant information with the Standards team and / or the company.

To lead technical drafting of certain local auditing pronouncements.

COMPETENCIES /SKILLS

A team player in an environment that thrives on teamwork

Assertive, yet open minded and consultative able to engage with a wide range of professionals

Keen interest in and understanding of technical issues

Interest in working and learning in a technical environment

Good project management skills with the ability to administer a number of projects concurrently and to appropriately prioritise

Good people skills and ability to communicate effectively verbally and in writing

Good facilitation, negotiation and organisational skills

Passion for auditing and assurance technical aspects and interest in research and development of standards

A digital person, who is confident and comfortable in embracing technology and digital tools

Desired Skills:

To co-ordinate and manage the Committee for Auditing Standards (CFAS)

Committee for Auditor Ethics (CFAE)

CFAS Standing Committees and Task Groups

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Honours

South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

About The Employer:

