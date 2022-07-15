UI Designer at thinkdigital

thinkdigital is looking for a UI/UX Designer to create rich, intuitive user experiences with a strong focus on modern digital design principles.

The designer needs to be self-motivated as the position will be Hybrid or remote. With an opportunity to move abroad.

Job Description:

The designer is required to assist the current design team in ongoing projects as well as run a new project from start to finish.

Must be able to complete deadlines timeously and work within a certain budgeted number of hours.

We require someone with experience in Mobile App design, wireframing, UI/UX Design, and website/eCommerce design.

Gather and evaluate user requirements in collaboration with product managers and developers.

Design graphic user interface elements, like menus, screens, tabs, and widgets

Develop UI mock-ups and prototypes that clearly illustrate how sites function and look. We make use of Figma and InVision primarily.

Create original graphic designs (e.g., images, icons, logos, print, and digital design)

Identify and troubleshoot UX problems (e.g., responsiveness)

Adhere to style standards on fonts, colors, and images.

Attention to detail in the quality of design with the ability to work within a deadline.

Requirements:

Proven work experience as a UI/UX designer, designing Digital platforms, Mobile Apps, and Web/eCommerce applications.

Portfolio of previous design work

Knowledge of wireframe tools

Up-to-date knowledge of design software like Sketch, Figma, Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop

Team spirit: strong communication skills to collaborate with various stakeholders.

Good time-management skills are essential.

Desired Skills:

UI design

UX design

Figma

Sketch

Adobe Creative Suite

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

thinkdigital, a tdglobal business.

thinkdigital is a global business with offices in the Netherlands, the UK, Singapore, and South Africa.

We specialise in digital transformation, partnering with our customers to help them compete and disrupt effectively in the digital economy.

Smart City & PropTech Solutions:

– Mobile Applications (Super Apps)

– Web Applications

– Cloud Platforms

– API Integration

Next Generation Access Control:

– Facial recognition

– License Plate recognition

– Digital onboarding

– Cloud solutions

– API first

Enterprise eCommerce:

– B2B eCommerce

– Marketplaces

– API Integration

Learn more/Apply for this position