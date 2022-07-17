Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Exciting opportuity for Full Stack Developers / DevOps Specialists on Azure and AWS to join the product development team (100% Agile) of a leading automotive manufacturer, managing the lifecycle of all manufacturing processes required to build a vehicle.
From the IoT integration to providing highly critical microservices solutions in production, all product development is driven by a customer / user-centric view, providing state-of-the-art user experience.
Ideal candidates will hold:
- IT degree or Diploma, or relevant business experience
- Cloud Certifications in Azure/AWS
- Relevant Cloud experience in a business environment
- Relevant Development experience (backend and or frontend and or DevOps)
Essential technical skills required:
- Development expertise in JAVA or C# or Python (backend)
- Development expertise in JavaScript, Angular/TypeScript (frontend)
- Cloud expertise on Azure and/or AWS (Architecture and/or DevOps):
- Infrastructure as Code (Cloud formation templates or terraform), Configuration Management (e.g., Ansible)
- Experience with Docker/Kuberneteso
- GitHub Enterprise & GitHub Actions (Pipeline)
- GitOps
- Experience in Data Streaming (Example: Kafka)
- Microservices Architecture
- SmartOperations (Introducing AI patterns on various platforms – Examples are Splunk and Dynatrace)
Selected candidates will have:
- The ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language (JAVA, C#, Python as focus).
- Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions.
- Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to testapplication solutions through automation.
- Cloud computing technologies experience, keeping abreast of business drivers and emerging computing trends.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- C#
- Python
- Javascript
- Angular
- TypeScript
- Azure
- AWS
- DevOps
- Ansible
- Docker
- Kuberneteso
- GitHub
- GitOps
- Data Streaming
- Kafka
- Microservices
- SmartOperations
- Splunk
- Dynatrace
About The Employer:
A market leading multi-national automotive manufacturer offering successful candidates:
– Cutting edge global IT system landscape and processes
– Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period
– High Work-Life balance
– Remote / On-site work location flexibility
– Affordable vehicle promotions (buying or leasing options available, terms and conditions apply)
– Highly motivating, energetic, and fast-paced working environment
– Modern, state-of-the-art offices and equipment & tools
– Dynamic Global Team collaboration
– Application of the Agile Working Model Methodology