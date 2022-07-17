Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Exciting opportuity for Full Stack Developers / DevOps Specialists on Azure and AWS to join the product development team (100% Agile) of a leading automotive manufacturer, managing the lifecycle of all manufacturing processes required to build a vehicle.

From the IoT integration to providing highly critical microservices solutions in production, all product development is driven by a customer / user-centric view, providing state-of-the-art user experience.

Ideal candidates will hold:

IT degree or Diploma, or relevant business experience

Cloud Certifications in Azure/AWS

Relevant Cloud experience in a business environment

Relevant Development experience (backend and or frontend and or DevOps)

Essential technical skills required:

Development expertise in JAVA or C# or Python (backend)

Development expertise in JavaScript, Angular/TypeScript (frontend)

Cloud expertise on Azure and/or AWS (Architecture and/or DevOps):

Infrastructure as Code (Cloud formation templates or terraform), Configuration Management (e.g., Ansible)

Experience with Docker/Kuberneteso

GitHub Enterprise & GitHub Actions (Pipeline)

GitOps

Experience in Data Streaming (Example: Kafka)

Microservices Architecture

SmartOperations (Introducing AI patterns on various platforms – Examples are Splunk and Dynatrace)

Selected candidates will have:

The ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language (JAVA, C#, Python as focus).

Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions.

Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to testapplication solutions through automation.

Cloud computing technologies experience, keeping abreast of business drivers and emerging computing trends.

Desired Skills:

Java

C#

Python

Javascript

Angular

TypeScript

Azure

AWS

DevOps

Ansible

Docker

Kuberneteso

GitHub

GitOps

Data Streaming

Kafka

Microservices

SmartOperations

Splunk

Dynatrace

About The Employer:

A market leading multi-national automotive manufacturer offering successful candidates:

– Cutting edge global IT system landscape and processes

– Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period

– High Work-Life balance

– Remote / On-site work location flexibility

– Affordable vehicle promotions (buying or leasing options available, terms and conditions apply)

– Highly motivating, energetic, and fast-paced working environment

– Modern, state-of-the-art offices and equipment & tools

– Dynamic Global Team collaboration

– Application of the Agile Working Model Methodology

