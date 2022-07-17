Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Jul 17, 2022

Exciting opportuity for Full Stack Developers / DevOps Specialists on Azure and AWS to join the product development team (100% Agile) of a leading automotive manufacturer, managing the lifecycle of all manufacturing processes required to build a vehicle.

From the IoT integration to providing highly critical microservices solutions in production, all product development is driven by a customer / user-centric view, providing state-of-the-art user experience.

Ideal candidates will hold:

  • IT degree or Diploma, or relevant business experience
  • Cloud Certifications in Azure/AWS
  • Relevant Cloud experience in a business environment
  • Relevant Development experience (backend and or frontend and or DevOps)

Essential technical skills required:

  • Development expertise in JAVA or C# or Python (backend)
  • Development expertise in JavaScript, Angular/TypeScript (frontend)
  • Cloud expertise on Azure and/or AWS (Architecture and/or DevOps):
  • Infrastructure as Code (Cloud formation templates or terraform), Configuration Management (e.g., Ansible)
  • Experience with Docker/Kuberneteso
  • GitHub Enterprise & GitHub Actions (Pipeline)
  • GitOps
  • Experience in Data Streaming (Example: Kafka)
  • Microservices Architecture
  • SmartOperations (Introducing AI patterns on various platforms – Examples are Splunk and Dynatrace)

Selected candidates will have:

  • The ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language (JAVA, C#, Python as focus).
  • Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions.
  • Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to testapplication solutions through automation.
  • Cloud computing technologies experience, keeping abreast of business drivers and emerging computing trends.

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • C#
  • Python
  • Javascript
  • Angular
  • TypeScript
  • Azure
  • AWS
  • DevOps
  • Ansible
  • Docker
  • Kuberneteso
  • GitHub
  • GitOps
  • Data Streaming
  • Kafka
  • Microservices
  • SmartOperations
  • Splunk
  • Dynatrace

About The Employer:

A market leading multi-national automotive manufacturer offering successful candidates:

– Cutting edge global IT system landscape and processes
– Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period
– High Work-Life balance
– Remote / On-site work location flexibility
– Affordable vehicle promotions (buying or leasing options available, terms and conditions apply)
– Highly motivating, energetic, and fast-paced working environment
– Modern, state-of-the-art offices and equipment & tools
– Dynamic Global Team collaboration
– Application of the Agile Working Model Methodology

