Project Manager IT

Project Manager

Role Profile

Purpose

The purpose of the Project Manager role is as a subject matter expert responsible for managing IT Infrastructure projects in Instrastructure Services and ensuring that implementation is done according to the defined governance, scope, schedule and budget.

Plan and Manage project deliverables as per defined and approved process.

Provide regular reporting on project status and follow up on outstanding items.

Ensure that project scope is completed on time, within budget and quality requirements are met.

Description

The job entails extensive engagement with business users, IT personnel, business users, senior management and the client, and the incumbent will be required to provide regular updates. To ensure success as a Project Manager, the incumbent will have to meet Key Performance Areas, namely Financial Management at 90% of cost recovery, project governance at 100% throughout the project lifecycle, project delivery constraints as related to scope, time, cost and quality, and project management certification in PMBOK (PMP) and/ or Agile as the Scrum Master .

The focus of the individual is to ensure the correct services are provisioned and transferred to the operational support teams, included in this are the below requirements:

Industry Expertise – To intimately understand the services provided by the organization and the correct support teams in order to onboard these services for a customer.

Partner – To be a business partner to the client in cost, efficiency, agility to ensure that client projects are done in a timeous and efficient manner

Drive – To work with various devisions in delivering solutions to the client.

Delivery – To ensure successful delivery of transitions and service outcomes in the client environment.

Reporting Line

Head of PMO

Responsibility

Document a detailed Project Plan and ensuring that all required resources are assigned to the project and clearly tasked

Arrange review of the project scope, BOM, BOQ and the scope definition workshop, and follow up on outstanding items to conclusion.

Ensure that Purchase Requisitions are prepared, signed off and follow up with Finance and Supply chain until a Purchase Order issued and equipment deliveries are concluded.

Manage project deliverable, resources and information according to the defined scope of the project throughout the project life cycle.

Manage the project schedule, interdependencies, and implement good project management practice using project management tools, monitor project progress and eliminate blockages.

Ensure standards and requirements are met through conducting site visits, quality assurance and strict adherence to continuous management of Health and Safety.

Manage the project team, key stakeholders and external suppliers/ contractors by conducting regular meetings and demanding progress on daily basis

Prepare and provide progress review report as per defined frequencies and on ad hoc bases on project performance (re: scope, schedule, cost and quality).

Make adjustments to the detailed plan as necessary to provide a complete picture of the progress of the project at any time, escalate poor performance, non – compliance, project risks and issues

Review change of scope, schedule and cost, prepare and submit change requests, and ensure completeness of the project report and any deviation are clearly indicated, in terms of project scope, costs and schedules.

Manager project closure by conducting the project hand – over to the operational area.

Upload the project related information, documentation, and update the physical and electronic repository on ay project related documentation (plans, signed documentation, communications, etc.)

Ensure that the project information meets the minimum project audit standards the physical and electronic archives.

Skills, Capabilities and Credentials:

National Diploma or Bachelors Degree in Information Technology

10 years experience in IT Infrastructure Hardware, networking and services.

5 years experience in a Project Manager IT Infrastruture role, prefererably with 3 year in business transitions

Project Management Professional and/ or Scrum Master Certified, and strong knowledge of ITIL 4

Strong leadership in project delivery, knowledge of project governance, scheduling, tracking and reporting.

Ability to develop and review project management process and advise on best industry practice.

Strong inter-personal, problem solving and management skills, who can take the lead on, and coordinate Infrastructure Services business opportunities.

Senior person with strong business and technical skills, and can interpret IT strategy in the context of the business strategy and advise the client accordingly.

Experience in client and engagement management in IT environment, and the ability to instil rigour and discipline in project teams aligned with standards.

Desired Skills:

ITIL

PMBOK

PMI

Governance

PMO Services

About The Employer:

– large successful brand

– Team Driven with Autonomy

– Passionate about service and Quality

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical

Pension

Group Life

Cell

