ASP.NET Developer

One of our clients based in the US is looking for ASP.NET developers to join their team.

(Full Remote – Flexible US/SA Hours – Ongoing contract)

We are looking for an experienced ASP.NET Core developer to oversee the development of functional .NET applications and websites. You will be acting in a managerial role, overseeing the functions of the junior .NET development staff. You will be directly involved with .NET application coding, system debugging, code reviewing, and the development of operational procedures.

To ensure success as a ASP.NET Core developer, you should have strong managerial skills, extensive experience with Microsoft Frameworks, and advanced problem-solving skills. A top-class Senior .NET Developer ensures the software development team produces scalable and functional applications that meet company specifications.

Responsibilities:

Meeting with technology managers to determine application and website requirements.

Upgrading existing .NET websites and applications.

Analyzing system requirements and delegating development tasks.

Developing technical specifications.

Writing scalable code for .NET software applications.

Reviewing and debugging .NET applications.

Providing support for junior developers.

Deploying functional websites, programs, and applications.

Drafting software and application operating procedures.

Training junior staff.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or information technology.

Previous experience as a ASP.NET Developer.

Web framework

Web APIs

Knowledge of .NET languages including C#, Visual [URL Removed] C++/CLI, J#, and [URL Removed]

Proficient with front-end development languages including JavaScript, HTML5, and CSS.

Ability to project manage.

Excellent problem-solving skills.

Good verbal and written communication skills.

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Asp.Net

.Net

C#

Web API’s

Web Framework

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years eCommerce

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

– Freelancer/Consultant (Ongoing contract)

– US hours (up to 6 hours difference)

– Flexible work hours

– Flexibility to work form home

Employer & Job Benefits:

Work from home

Flexitime

