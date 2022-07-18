Business Analyst (Product Support) at Abantu Staffing Solutions – Eastern Cape

Jul 18, 2022

To improve efficiency, reduce waste, identify and implement solutions, meet project deadlines and accurately document the necessary requirements to be done in accordance with local / global strategic planning and standards in compliance to the Company’s Integrity & Anti Bribery Codes, Conflict of Interest Policy & S.H.E. requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E. tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations

Minimum Requirements:

  • Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent
  • Minimum of 3 years’ experience in IT, or at least 6 months participation in an IT Graduate Development Programme,
  • Knowledge of production and logistics processes in the automotive industry will be beneficial.

Job requirements:

  • Willingness to handle problem and incident management – End 2 End
  • Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge
  • Experience in production and logistics processes
  • Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile,

Scrum, etc.)

  • Knowledge of DevOps Tools (JIRA, GitHub, Jenkins)
  • Knowledge in Cloud Computing, services and cloud platforms
  • Knowledge of APIs (e.g. REST)
  • Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook
  • Strong Leadership Behaviours with good People Management skills and Problem Solving Skills
  • Strong Interpersonal skills to manage relationships with a variety of partners and stakeholders
  • Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously
  • Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
  • Willingness to travel nationally and internationally
  • Willingness to work a 3 shift model
  • Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function
  • Leadership behaviours as per LEAD

Outputs:

  • Primarily operational support for incident and problem management – from identification to solution implementation (DevOps)
  • Liaise directly with various automotive manufacturing plants worldwide to provide product and service support
  • Manage and coordinate system upgrades/bug fixes and support with product testing.
  • Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies.
  • Coordination and consultation with business partners and process experts in local and international locations.
  • Manage ideas from design stage through implementation.
  • Planning and controlling implementation activities, configuration and setup of the defined scope (including the necessary test activities).
  • System Roll out and Go-Live support.
  • Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations.
  • Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning.
  • Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management.
  • Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production
  • Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably

