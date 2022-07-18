Business Analyst (Product Support) at Abantu Staffing Solutions – Eastern Cape

To improve efficiency, reduce waste, identify and implement solutions, meet project deadlines and accurately document the necessary requirements to be done in accordance with local / global strategic planning and standards in compliance to the Company’s Integrity & Anti Bribery Codes, Conflict of Interest Policy & S.H.E. requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E. tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations
Minimum Requirements:
- Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience in IT, or at least 6 months participation in an IT Graduate Development Programme,
- Knowledge of production and logistics processes in the automotive industry will be beneficial.
Job requirements:
- Willingness to handle problem and incident management – End 2 End
- Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge
- Experience in production and logistics processes
- Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile,
Scrum, etc.)
- Knowledge of DevOps Tools (JIRA, GitHub, Jenkins)
- Knowledge in Cloud Computing, services and cloud platforms
- Knowledge of APIs (e.g. REST)
- Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook
- Strong Leadership Behaviours with good People Management skills and Problem Solving Skills
- Strong Interpersonal skills to manage relationships with a variety of partners and stakeholders
- Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously
- Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
- Willingness to travel nationally and internationally
- Willingness to work a 3 shift model
- Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function
- Leadership behaviours as per LEAD
Outputs:
- Primarily operational support for incident and problem management – from identification to solution implementation (DevOps)
- Liaise directly with various automotive manufacturing plants worldwide to provide product and service support
- Manage and coordinate system upgrades/bug fixes and support with product testing.
- Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies.
- Coordination and consultation with business partners and process experts in local and international locations.
- Manage ideas from design stage through implementation.
- Planning and controlling implementation activities, configuration and setup of the defined scope (including the necessary test activities).
- System Roll out and Go-Live support.
- Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations.
- Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning.
- Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management.
- Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production
- Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably