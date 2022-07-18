Data Engineer II – Western Cape Eikenbosch

Jul 18, 2022

Position Purpose:

  • Data Engineers build and support data pipelines and datamarts built off those pipelines. Both must be scalable, repeatable, and secure.

  • The Data Engineer helps to facilitate gathering data from a variety of different sources, in the correct format, assuring that it conforms to data quality standards and assuring that downstream user can get to that data timeously.

  • This role functions as a core member of an agile team.

  • These professionals are responsible for the infrastructure that provides insights from raw data, handling and integrating diverse sources of data seamlessly.

  • They enable solutions, by handling large volumes of data in batch and real-time by leveraging emerging technologies from both the big data and cloud spaces. Additional responsibilities include developing proof of concepts and implements complex big data solutions with a focus on collecting, parsing, managing, analyzing, and visualizing large datasets.

  • They know how to apply technologies to solve the problems of working with large volumes of data in diverse formats to deliver innovative solutions.

  • Data Engineering is a technical job that requires substantial expertise in a broad range of software development and programming fields.

  • These professionals have a knowledge of data analysis, end user requirements and business requirements analysis to develop a clear understanding of the business need and to incorporate these needs into a technical solution.

  • They have a solid understanding of physical database design and the systems development lifecycle.

  • This role must work well in a team environment.

Qualifications:

  • IT Degree/Diploma (3 years)

Desirable:

  • AWS Certification at least to associate level

Experience:

  • Business Intelligence (3-5 years)

  • Extract Transform and Load (ETL) processes (3-5 years)

  • Agile exposure, Kanban, or Scrum (2+ years)

Desirable:

  • Retail Operations (3-5 years)

  • Big Data (1+ years)

  • Cloud AWS (1+ years)

Job objectives:

  • Design and develop data feeds from an on-premises environment into a datalake environment in an AWS cloud environment

  • Design and develop programmatic transformations of the solution, by correctly partitioning, formatting and validating the data quality

  • Design and develop programmatic transformation, combinations, and calculations to populate complex DataMart’s based on feed from the datalike

  • Provide operational support to DataMart data feeds and datamarts

  • Design infrastructure required to develop and operate datalake data feeds

  • Design infrastructure required to develop and operate datamarts, their user interfaces and the feeds required to populate the datalake.

Knowledge & Skills:
Knowledge:

  • Creating data feeds from on-premises to AWS Cloud (1 year)

  • Support data feeds in production on break fix basis (1 year)

  • Creating data marts using Talend or similar ETL development tool (2 years)

  • Manipulating data using python and pyspark (1 year)

  • Processing data using the Hadoop paradigm particularly using EMR, AWS’s distribution of Hadoop (1 year)

  • Devop for Big Data and Business Intelligence including automated testing and deployment (1 year)

Skills:

  • Talend (1 year)

  • Python (1 year)

  • Business Intelligence Data modelling (3 years)

  • SQL (3 years)

Desirable:

  • AWS: EMR, EC2, S3 (1 year)

  • PySpark or Spark (1 year)

Desired Skills:

  • • Business Intelligence Data modelling
  • • SQL
  • • Python
  • • Talend

