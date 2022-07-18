Desktop Support Engineer at Phaki Personnel Management Services – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

JOB PURPOSE:

To provide a day to day technical desktop support and manage the technology infrastructure in line with Company’s needs and requirements.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Management of systems in accordance with ITIL Methodologies

Respond to calls and requests logged on Help Desk timeously and resolve them accordingly.

Follow the change management, incident management and problem management according to the ITIL Framework

Provide technical infrastructure support to company’s ICT environment

Installing, configuring and maintenance of server environment.

Installing, configurations and maintenance of laptops and desktops

Managing antivirus security and security updates and patches.

Addressing user problems and queries as required.

Escalate calls to service providers if and when required.

Assist with technology planning through ongoing research.

Disaster and Backup Management

Manage backups and recovery of systems.

Perform periodic restores of backed up data and systems.

Manage LAN/WAN network Services

Troubleshooting network performance.

Manage firewalls and perimeter security controls.

Administering active directory and Office 365 Environment.

Administering SharePoint and Microsoft Teams Environment.

Manage Telephony Services

Administering Telephony system and provide reports if required.

Configure user’s phones to their specifications

General

Enhance teamwork by building relationships with colleagues.

Perform any other related tasks.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:



Minimum Requirement: 3 year Diploma in IT ; A+ Certificate; N+ Certificate, Microsoft Technical Qualifications (MCSE) ITIL Foundation

Minimum Requirement: Minimum of 2-3 years in the IT environment or similar experience

Learn more/Apply for this position