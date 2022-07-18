Desktop Support Engineer at Phaki Personnel Management Services

Jul 18, 2022

JOB PURPOSE:

  • To provide a day to day technical desktop support and manage the technology infrastructure in line with Company’s needs and requirements.

RESPONSIBILITIES:
Management of systems in accordance with ITIL Methodologies

  • Respond to calls and requests logged on Help Desk timeously and resolve them accordingly.
  • Follow the change management, incident management and problem management according to the ITIL Framework

Provide technical infrastructure support to company’s ICT environment

  • Installing, configuring and maintenance of server environment.
  • Installing, configurations and maintenance of laptops and desktops
  • Managing antivirus security and security updates and patches.
  • Addressing user problems and queries as required.
  • Escalate calls to service providers if and when required.
  • Assist with technology planning through ongoing research.

Disaster and Backup Management

  • Manage backups and recovery of systems.
  • Perform periodic restores of backed up data and systems.

Manage LAN/WAN network Services

  • Troubleshooting network performance.
  • Manage firewalls and perimeter security controls.
  • Administering active directory and Office 365 Environment.
  • Administering SharePoint and Microsoft Teams Environment.

Manage Telephony Services

  • Administering Telephony system and provide reports if required.
  • Configure user’s phones to their specifications

General

  • Enhance teamwork by building relationships with colleagues.
  • Perform any other related tasks.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

  • Minimum Requirement: 3 year Diploma in IT ; A+ Certificate; N+ Certificate, Microsoft Technical Qualifications (MCSE) ITIL Foundation
  • Minimum Requirement: Minimum of 2-3 years in the IT environment or similar experience

