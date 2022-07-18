Desktop Support Engineer at Phaki Personnel Management Services

JOB PURPOSE:
- To provide a day to day technical desktop support and manage the technology infrastructure in line with Company’s needs and requirements.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
Management of systems in accordance with ITIL Methodologies
- Respond to calls and requests logged on Help Desk timeously and resolve them accordingly.
- Follow the change management, incident management and problem management according to the ITIL Framework
Provide technical infrastructure support to company’s ICT environment
- Installing, configuring and maintenance of server environment.
- Installing, configurations and maintenance of laptops and desktops
- Managing antivirus security and security updates and patches.
- Addressing user problems and queries as required.
- Escalate calls to service providers if and when required.
- Assist with technology planning through ongoing research.
Disaster and Backup Management
- Manage backups and recovery of systems.
- Perform periodic restores of backed up data and systems.
Manage LAN/WAN network Services
- Troubleshooting network performance.
- Manage firewalls and perimeter security controls.
- Administering active directory and Office 365 Environment.
- Administering SharePoint and Microsoft Teams Environment.
Manage Telephony Services
- Administering Telephony system and provide reports if required.
- Configure user’s phones to their specifications
General
- Enhance teamwork by building relationships with colleagues.
- Perform any other related tasks.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- Minimum Requirement: 3 year Diploma in IT ; A+ Certificate; N+ Certificate, Microsoft Technical Qualifications (MCSE) ITIL Foundation
- Minimum Requirement: Minimum of 2-3 years in the IT environment or similar experience