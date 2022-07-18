Desktop Support Technician – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Position: Desktop Support Technician:

A successful and growing Managed Services company is looking for a Desktop Support Technician to join their dynamic team.

You will be based at one of their client in the South of JHB and you will be responsible for logging tickets, troubleshooting (password reset to resolving back up failures etc, VPN issues) all while adhering to their SLA. In addition, you will be creating new users and management of current users on Active Directory as well as new user mailboxes and management of current users as well. Knowledge of Microsoft Office [Phone Number Removed];, Office365 products, Outlook, Word, Excel, Access, Internet Explorer, Windows XP Windows 7 Windows 8.1, Windows 10 desktops, laptops, printers, networked copiers and basic LAN/WAN connectivity.

Requirements:

3+ years’ experience with support covering Desktop, A+, N+ and ideally an MCSE (advantageous).

Must be a people’s person and calm under pressure, good communications skills and good at trouble shooting.

Valid driver’s license and own reliable car.

Desired Skills:

#desktop

#support

#technician

#A+

#N+

Learn more/Apply for this position