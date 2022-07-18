Developer – Front-End (Angular) at Parvana Recruitment

This is a remote position.

Client Details:

A highly successful international listed company who offers remote and international opportunities. This client looks for high achievers who wish to work with the best on a global playing field.

Role Responsibilities:

Designing, developing and supporting reports.

Working in an Agile team environment.

Front-end Development

Creating well written documentation.

Preferred Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Information Systems, etc.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

3 – 5 years’ relevant software development experience.

Experience with Front-end development using technologies like Angular

Experience with Agile, Scrum and the Scaled Agile Framework.

Experience working with test driven development, automation, CI and building pipelines.

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Front-End

Angular

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position