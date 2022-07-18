Dimension Data – Gauteng Midrand

Role Purpose:

As a Test Manager, you’ll be responsible for all testing activities within the company. You will work closely with our engineers to ensure that all software is tested thoroughly and on time. You will also be involved in other aspects of development including requirements gathering, design reviews, and project management.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Computer Science, Mathematics or related field required

ERP Project Test Management experience (SAP / D365)

Test Management experience – managing end-to-end testing on ERP projects

Test Management experience in working with a large testing team

Experience in defining testing strategies, approaches

Formal testing qualifications

Experience in working in DevOps testing tool, Extracting Data for Test Reporting, and setting up test automation (E.g. RSAT)

Requirements

Managing the successful completion of the following testing deliverables and activities :

Management of Test plan definition with Test Lead, Testing project manager, and or testing team

Management of Test scenario definition management

Overseeing test Case creation in DevOps

Test execution management according to schedule

Ensuring there is a Detailed Testing schedule, and being tracked by testing PM and testers

Ensuring there the Testing progress reporting is completed by Team.

Defect management, report, escalation, and expediting

Managing cross-stream dependencies on projects

Test closure reports

Ensure testing deliverables meet audit requirements

Desired Skills:

Test plan

Test scenario

Case creation in DevOps

Test execution management

