Dimension Data

Role Purpose:
As a Test Manager, you’ll be responsible for all testing activities within the company. You will work closely with our engineers to ensure that all software is tested thoroughly and on time. You will also be involved in other aspects of development including requirements gathering, design reviews, and project management.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Computer Science, Mathematics or related field required
- ERP Project Test Management experience (SAP / D365)
- Test Management experience – managing end-to-end testing on ERP projects
- Test Management experience in working with a large testing team
- Experience in defining testing strategies, approaches
- Formal testing qualifications
- Experience in working in DevOps testing tool, Extracting Data for Test Reporting, and setting up test automation (E.g. RSAT)
Requirements
- Managing the successful completion of the following testing deliverables and activities :
- Management of Test plan definition with Test Lead, Testing project manager, and or testing team
- Management of Test scenario definition management
- Overseeing test Case creation in DevOps
- Test execution management according to schedule
- Ensuring there is a Detailed Testing schedule, and being tracked by testing PM and testers
- Ensuring there the Testing progress reporting is completed by Team.
- Defect management, report, escalation, and expediting
- Managing cross-stream dependencies on projects
- Test closure reports
- Ensure testing deliverables meet audit requirements
Desired Skills:
- Test plan
- Test scenario
- Case creation in DevOps
- Test execution management