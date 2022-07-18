Full Stack Developer (Mid-Level) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Role: Full Stack Node.js developer
Johannesburg Based (but working remotely, will be required to attend meetings from time to time in the office)
Very exciting developer role with a rapidly expanding agile multinational company. Fantastic company culture, collaborative, innovative, inclusive!! If you are hungry to learn this position will expose you to a wide variety of new technologies including but not limited to CI/CD pipelines, AWS cloud services and Serverless technologies.
Requirements:
- 3 years + Full Stack development experience with Node.JS
- Solid understanding of Front-end: HTML, CSS, JavaScript.
- Solid understanding of Back-end: Node.js, Package management (NPM or Yarn), Build automation (Grunt or Gulp), Restful APIs, Unit testing using Jest, Jasmine, Mocha or equivalent.
- Basic understanding of cloud computing with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Behavioural driven development (BDD), Architectural design patterns
- Typescript, [URL Removed] Angular, Python, Velocity, CI/CD, Microservices and Serverless (AWS Lambda) experience would be advantageous.
Qualifications:
- BIs Multimedia, BSc – Computer Science or equivalent
- AWS certification would be advantageous
Skills: JavaScript, Node.js, Git source control, Behavioural Driven Development (BDD), Agile, Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Personality Traits: Eager to learn, Honest, Attention to detail, Team Player, Energetic, self managed.
Desired Skills:
- Full Stack
- Node.JS
- HTML
- CSS
- JavaScript