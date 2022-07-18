IT Project Manager at South Africa

Company description:

Imperial is an African focused provider of integrated market access and logistics solutions. With a focus on the following key industries – healthcare, consumer, automotive, chemicals, industrial and commodities – we take our clients’ and principals’ products to some of the fastest growing and most challenging markets in the world. As a leading global logistics provider, we seek out and leverage new technology to deliver innovative, end-to-end solutions. Through our significant African footprint and international expertise, and with the support of our 25,000 people, Imperial’s purpose is to connect Africa and the world – and to improve people’s lives with access to quality products and services. Imperial became a wholly owned business of DP World in March 2022. For more information: [URL Removed] * Imperial’s Logistics Africa business, is the leading logistics supplier in South Africa, and one of the largest on the African continent, providing Contract Logistics, Road Freight and Lead Logistics Provider solutions.

* Imperial Logistics International business, has its headquarters in Duisburg, Germany and is responsible for all Group logistics activities (including Contract Logistics and Freight) outside of Africa.

* Imperial’s Market Access business builds complex route-to market solutions that provide principals access to patients and consumers across Africa through comprehensive channel strategies that integrate sourcing, sales, demand generation, distribution, marketing and promotions.

Job description: Job PurposeResponsible for the overall management and successful completion of multiple strategic and operational projects of high complexity ensuring projects are delivered on time, on budget and according to agreed quality requirements, contributing to client / customer satisfaction, optimal profitability, reduced risk and compliance to regulatory and legislative requirements. Coordinate and manage relevant activities across projects streams and interface with relevant internal and/or external stakeholders.

Job Outputs• Formulate long term project/programme plans which includes milestones and priorities to deliver on project/operational objectives. (3 – 12 months)

• Drive and participate in project solutioning

• Manage project risk and risk mitigation initiatives.

• Implement stringent project and programme goverance processes

• Monitor and report on progress against operational plans and adjust where required.

• Define project and programme standard operating procedures and implement and manage end-to-end processes • Create an engaging, enabling and productive work climate aligned to the employee value proposition by demonstrating leadership through personal commitment to organisational values.

• Define, manage, monitor and report on budget variances in order to maximise financial performance.

• Plan, manage and monitor initiatives to ensure project delivery and customer service excellence.

• Plan, oversee and lead projects from ideation through to completion.

• Interact with a range of internal and external stakeholders and manage several moving project parts simultaneously.

• Create a detailed project management plan and other project documents and guide incoming and outgoing project files.

• Provide solutions to project-related issues.

• Set the strategic direction of all projects, define the project’s scope and set milestone sand deadlines.

• Review business processes from end-to-end to identify and address operational, financial and technological risks. • Develop business cases, prepare profit and loss analyses and design new templates as part of project selection and continuous improvement. • Manage and draw reports and manage key dashboards

• Develop the business unit RACI, allocating the correct levels of authority and accountability for project activties

Minimum Qualifications• Honours degree (NQF Level 8)

• Project management certification (PPM, Prince2, Agile, etc) Minimum

Skills and Experience• Up to 8 years of experience in project management, with at least 5 years leadership / specialist experience.

• ERP / SAP implementation knowledge would be beneficial.

Behavioural Competencies• Achieving personal work goals and objectives

• Adhering to principles and values

• Problem solving

• Tenacity and grit

• Analysing • Creating and innovating

• Deciding and initiating action

• Formulating strategies and concepts •

Leading and supervising

• Learning & researching

• Presenting and communicating information

• Relating and networking • Working with people

Desired Skills:

Project Management

SAP

Prince 2

Agile

