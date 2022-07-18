Java Developer at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Our client within the Banking Sector is seeking to hire an experienced Java Developer with extensive experience in Spring-boot, Java and Oracle, candidates musts have experience in Mobile + PC Applications. Office based position in Johannesburg.
Client Details
Commercialised bank providing financial services to various industries.
Description
Job Duties:
- Analysis business requirement
- Developing business relevant programs
- Maintaining the Bank’s IT system and environment
- Providing IT relevant support and management
- Ensure business continuance
- Ad hoc duties as assigned
- Design Mobile application
- Software development / programming
Profile
Skills, Education and Requirements:
- Bachelor degree with IT related subjects
- At least 2 years relevant work experience in software development
- Familiar with software development and have programming experience (Mobile App development experience preferred)
- Familiar with business requirement analysis
- Familiar with information security, Cyber security, IT outsourcing, software life cycle management
- Familiar with Network and IT hardware
Technical Tool Stack:
- SpringBoot+VUE, and knows SSM (Spring+SpringMVC+MyBatis), Spring Security
- SQL and have experience in MySQL and Oracle, familiar with Linuix shell
- Familiar with IntelliJ IDEA IDE and Maven tools
- Front-End engineer, the developer should proficient in various front-end technologies (including HTML/CSS/JavaScript/JQuery, etc.)
- Familiar with ES6 syntax, with cross-terminal (Mobile+PC) front-end development capabilities
- Familiar with hybrid app development principles
- Experience in mobile interface development
- Proficient in using vue2.0 framework and ecological UI framework, with experience in VUE projects
- Familiar with RESTFul web service specification
- Familiar with MVC architecture
- Proficient in using common front-end UI frameworks Element UI, Bootstraps, etc.
Job Offer
Salary
Market related
Benefits
Medical Aid, Provident Fund
About The Employer:
Commercialised Bank